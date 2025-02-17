Hamas “Fattened Up” Ofer Calderon With Rotten Food Before His Release

Shimi Calderon, the uncle of released hostage Ofer Calderon who returned from Hamas captivity about two weeks ago, spoke about his nephew in a meeting of the Knesset’s Health Committee on Monday.

Ofer was rehospitalized last week after developing a severe case of the flu and pneumonia.

“Ofer told me that three months ago he weighed 25 kilograms (55 pounds) less,” Shimi said, explaining that when the terrorists realized Ofer would be among those released in the deal – they tried to “fatten him up” with large amounts of food.

“Ofer said he was forced to eat rotten vegetables. Sometimes he was given half a pita with cheese.”

“Ofer had a tough week, a week that began with a severe case of the flu and pneumonia,” Shimi continued. “His children, whom you all saw embracing him, couldn’t visit him. He was in isolation.”

“I really want to thank Sheba Hospital, which not only received him when he returned but ‘pounced’ on him in a positive way when he got sick. They took care of him with dedicated care day and night – and this is not a cliché – until thankfully today he returned to his normal condition.”

