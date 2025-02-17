Levaya Of Rebbitzen Ettel Gestetner A”H, Wife of Late Posek Hagaon HaRav Nosson ZT”L

YWN regerets to inform you of the Petira of Rebbtizen Ettel Gestetner A”H, the Almanah of Hagaon HaRav Nosson Gestetner ZT”L, Mechaber of Teshuvos Lehoros Nosson, and one of the previous leading Poskim in Eretz Yisroel. She was Niftar at the age of 93 at Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak.

Born in Austria in 1931 (5691), she was the daughter of Hagaon HaRav Meir Chaim Ungar ZT”L, the Av Beis Din of Lackenbach, Hungary, and Rebbetzin Sarah A”H. Her father later moved to Yerushalayim, where he authored Maor Chaim and Maor HaTorah.

In 1951, she married HaRav Nosson Gestetner ZT”L, whose Chasunah was held in Yerushalayim in the presence of leading Gedolim. Throughout their life together, she dedicated herself to supporting her husband’s Torah learning, allowing him to publish his numerous seforim and educate generations of students.

Her husband, HaRav Nosson Gestetner ZT”L, was a towering Posek and Rosh Yeshiva of Ponim Meiros. A descendant of the Chasam Sofer, he authored over sixty seforim, including Teshuvos Lehoros Nosson and works on various Torah subjects. Known for his unwavering diligence in Torah, he reportedly declined an offer to serve as Gavad of the Eidah Charedis, choosing instead to devote his life to learning, teaching, and writing. YWN reported on his levaya in 2010.

She is survived by her sons, including:

– Rav Amram Yaakov Gestetner, Gavad Kiryas Agudas Yisrael

– Rav Shlomo Gestetner, the Tchakava Rebbe

– Rav Yehuda Gestetner, Rosh Kollel Ponim Meiros

– Rav Akiva Gestetner

– Rav Yechiel Michel Gestetner

– Rav Aharon Meir Chaim Gestetner, Nasi of Ponim Meiros institutions and an editor of Hamodia.

Her sons-in-law include distinguished Rabbanim such as Rav Chaim Yosef Biederman, Rav Yechiel Wider, Rav Aharon Malovitzky, and Rav Chaim Weiss.

Tragically, she also endured the loss of her daughter-in-law, Rebbetzin Shlomza Idel Dina Gestetner A”H, wife of the Tchakava Rebbe.

Her levaya will take place tonight (Monday) at 9:00 PM from the Lehoros Nosson Beis Medrash, located at 8 Rav Ashi Street in Kiryas Agudas Yisrael, Bnei Brak. The Kevurah will be beside her illustrious husband in the Vishnitz Bais Hakvaros.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)