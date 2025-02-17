Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hamas to Release Hostage Bodies, Number Unclear


BREAKING REPORT: Hamas To Release Bodies Of Hostages Thursday, Unclear How Many

Israel is preparing to receive the remains of several hostages from Hamas on Thursday, according to a report by the Kan public broadcaster. As part of an agreement with Hamas, the bodies are set to be returned on the 33rd day of the ceasefire, which falls on Thursday.

The exact number of bodies to be returned remains unclear. Kan reports that five bodies will be handed over, while the Walla news site claims the number is four.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Police Confiscate Palestinian Flags in Mea Shearim, Locals Throw Eggs During Operation [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Hamas “Fattened Up” Ofer Calderon With Rotten Food Before His Release

Hezbollah Fired 5 Drones At Israel, IDF Hid It From The Public

IDF Eliminates Hamas Leader In Lebanon Who Planned Attacks Against Jews Abroad

500 Days: The Rosh Yeshivah Cries With The Hostages’ Families

500 DAYS IN HELL: 73 Hostages, Alive & Dead, Remain In Captivity

Historic Petition Drive Launches to Revolutionize Kosher Financing for the Frum Community

WATCH: Trump on Hostage Deal: “You Do Whatever You Want”

MAILBAG: Why Is Mental Health Treated As A Privilege, Not A Right?

WATCH: Is It Mutar To Post On WhatsApp To Purchase By Non-Jewish Stores Who Are Cheaper

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network