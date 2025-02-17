Hamas to Release Hostage Bodies, Number Unclear

BREAKING REPORT: Hamas To Release Bodies Of Hostages Thursday, Unclear How Many

Israel is preparing to receive the remains of several hostages from Hamas on Thursday, according to a report by the Kan public broadcaster. As part of an agreement with Hamas, the bodies are set to be returned on the 33rd day of the ceasefire, which falls on Thursday.

The exact number of bodies to be returned remains unclear. Kan reports that five bodies will be handed over, while the Walla news site claims the number is four.