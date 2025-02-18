DAAS TORAH: Harav Dov Landau Paskens That Any Association With Zionist Institutions Is Assur Gammur

Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka, wrote a Psak: All Charedi representatives must immediately withdraw from Zionist institutions.

This letter appeared in Tuesday’s Yated Ne’eman,

The letter states “The Zionist movement exists solely to uproot Klal Yisrael from its Torah’dige foundation, built on kefirah and meridah b’Malchus Shamayim. All of its institutions are steeped in this foundation. There is no heter whatsoever to participate with them, hold any position within them, or vote in their elections.”

The Rosh Yeshiva further stresses that there is no comparison between the heter allowing participation in Knesset elections and any engagement with Zionist institutions – which is now being declared unequivocally assur.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)