WATCH THIS: PLO Executive SLAMS Hamas, Calls Ceasefire Deal a Defeat

Dr. Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, delivered a scathing critique of Hamas during a televised address on Palestine TV on February 14, 2025. He rejected Hamas’s claims of victory in the recent ceasefire deal, asserting that it has only resulted in an exodus of 200 Palestinians per day from Gaza. Majdalani went further, stating that the “Nakba of Gaza is worse than the Nakba of 1948.”

In his remarks, Majdalani also distanced the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from Hamas, emphasizing that the PLO has never fought as a proxy force for any external power. He pushed back against accusations that the PLO has been passive, recalling his own past as a fighter who took up arms at 16.

Additionally, Majdalani defended the Oslo Accords, refuting claims that they were a “catastrophe.” Instead, he pointed out that the agreement enabled the return of 1.8 million Palestinian refugees—a stark contrast, he noted, to Hamas’s ceasefire, which has driven people away. He also called out Hamas’s ideological ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, further cementing his opposition to the group’s leadership and decisions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)