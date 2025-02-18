4 Families Have Left The Lev Tahor Cult; Child Placed In Custody Of Her Israeli Family

Efforts by Rabbanim and askanim alongside authorities in Guatemala to break apart the Lev Tahor cult have produced results in recent weeks and after extensive intervention with local authorities, four families have left the cult, and a six-year-old girl was placed in the custody of her extended family in Israel.

The departure of the fourth family to leave the cult, parents and their six children, is currently being finalized, after which the family will leave for the US or Canada. Meanwhile, the family remains in Guatemala, while the authorities finalize the process of transferring the children to their parents’ authority. The father is the son of one of the cult leaders and is the second son to escape from his father in recent weeks.

Last week, the first son and his wife, who were forcibly married at age 15, left the cult and left Guatemala for the US or Canada with their two small children.

Two weeks ago, a Chassidic family that was trapped in the cult managed to leave and travel to the US. The parents were awarded custody of their children by a Guatemalan court after the intervention of askanim, Rabbanim and cult survivors.

Askanim will provide the families with housing and support in Chassidish or Chareidi communities until they acclimate to their new surroundings.

About three weeks ago, the first family left the cult but is still in Guatemala as the parents have not yet decided where they want to move. Meanwhile, the family is receiving support from askanim and the local Jewish community.

Additionally, a 6-year-old girl was extricated from the cult after her extended family traveled from Israel to Guatemala to work toward her release. The girl was placed in the custody of her grandmother who is providing her with a new home in Israel.

The Office of the Attorney General in Guatemala stated at the time: “A six-year-old girl from the Lev Tahor cult was transferred to her extended family, who came from Israel to take her in accordance with the law. The transfer was carried out after a thorough background check of the family by the Guatemalan authorities, who confirmed that the family is suitable to take her. This is the third reunion in recent weeks of children from the cult with their parents or with their extended family.”

