5 IDF Reservists Indicted For Abusing Nukhba Terrorist While Main Charge Is Dropped

The Military Advocate General’s Office filed an indictment on Wednesday against five IDF reservists for the assault and aggravated abuse of a Nukhba terrorist at the Sdei Teiman detention facility.

It should be noted that the indictment makes no mention of the main complaint against them (sodomy), which was proven to be a false allegation, and did not address the source of the leak of a doctored video from Sdei Teiman, which caused serious harm to Israel’s security. Meanwhile, the Military Advocate General’s Office has yet to indict even one terrorist involved in the October 7 massacre.

The reservists served in Force 100, a prison riot control unit of the Military Police. The incident in question occurred on July 5, 2024, at the Sdei Teiman detention facility, when the reservists were instructed to conduct a search on the terrorist, who was considered especially troublesome.

The reservists led the terrorist to the search area while he was handcuffed and shackled and blindfolded. The indictment states that for 15 minutes, the defendants kicked the terrorist, stomped on him, stood on his body, hit and pushed him with their entire bodies, including with a metal baton, dragged his body on the floor, and used a Taser gun on his body, including on his head. One of the defendants then stabbed the terrorist with an object, leading to internal bleeding.

The acts of violence caused the terrorist severe injuries, including broken ribs, a punctured lung, and internal tearing of the rectum.

Attorneys Avi Amiram and Lior Porat, who represented the team leader of Force 100, stated: “The blood libel against the soldiers attributed to them during the investigation has evaporated into thin air [sodomy]. This accusation, alongside a series of malicious and biased leaks, including a forged video, has caused enormous damage to our client, as well as to all IDF soldiers and the security of the state in general, not to mention the irresponsible harm to our hostages by the Hamas monsters.”

“As for the allegations attributed to the soldiers – we presented a series of substantial arguments during the hearing that refuted the charges against them, and we have no doubt that when the facts are clarified, the remaining charges will also be removed.”

“The indictment was filed in haste, just a day after we requested from the Military Advocate General’s Office to suspend the proceedings until the end of the investigation into the severe leaks, on the grounds that this could significantly affect the investigation and the identity of the individuals who will make decisions in the case with a clean conscience and without conflicts of interest, in light of the suspicions against those involved in the leaks.”

Attorney Efraim Damari, who represented some of the defendants, responded to the indictment by stating: “This is not a case of the mountain giving birth to a mouse, nor a little mouse. The indictment process demands the immediate establishment of an external inquiry committee to examine all the factors involved in this case. Who will compensate the State of Israel, the IDF, our brave soldiers, and the defendants for the injustice and the irreparable damage caused to them? Who will repair the damage caused to the security of the state due to the publication of the affair as a rape committed by our brave soldiers?”

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir responded to the indictment by saying: “Instead of providing support to IDF soldiers, who risk their lives and protect us from the scum of humanity who slaughtered our brothers and sisters — the Military Advocate General’s Office files an indictment while not accusing them regarding the main claim made against them. I don’t believe even what has been claimed in the indictment. The obsession of the Military Advocate General—there is no lower point than this, there is no disgrace greater than this.”

Noam party chairman Avi Maoz, stated: “When will an indictment be filed against the Military Advocate General and her office for the abuse of the State of Israel and IDF soldiers due to the creation and leaking of the fabricated video? We’re waiting for an announcement.”

Following the reservists’ arrest at Sdei Teiman in July 2024, hundreds of protesters broke into the base and expressed support for the suspected soldiers. The protesters, who came from all over the country, blocked the exit from the camp and even broke into the gate of the base. They then began to march around the base while soldiers attempted to push them back.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)