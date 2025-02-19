Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NETANYAHU: “Tomorrow Will Be A Difficult Day”; Bodies Of Bibas Children To Be Released


The Prime Minister’s Office announced today that Israel has received confirmation of the identities of four slain hostages whose bodies are scheduled to be returned on Thursday. They have been named as Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Kfri Bibas, and Oded Lifshitz, marking a somber moment in the ongoing hostage situation.

According to the PMO, the families of the deceased have been notified of this development.

Prime Minister Netanyahu in a short statement said “Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the State of Israel. A wrenching day, a day of grief. We are bringing home four of our beloved hostages, deceased.

We embrace the families, and the heart of the entire nation is torn. My own heart is torn. So is yours. And all of the world’s heart should be torn, because this demonstrates who we are dealing with, what we are dealing with — with such monsters.

We are grieving, we are in pain, but we are also determined to ensure that such a thing never happens again.

“At this difficult hour, our hearts are with the grieving families.

Additional credible information will be provided as needed, and we request to refrain from disseminating rumors and unofficial information.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Jewish Father And Son Return To Damascus To Read From Sefer Torah After 30 Years

SEE IT: World-Famous Chazan Nissim Saal Stuns Crowd at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

AGAIN: Group Of 30 Shuvu Banim Members Try To Enter Lebanon, 4 Arrested

5 IDF Reservists Indicted For Abusing Nukhba Terrorist While Main Charge Is Dropped

SENSITIVE & COMPLEX OP: Details About The Release Of The Hostages’ Bodies

Hamas Proposes Releasing All Hostages In One Go In Next Phase

MAILBAG FROM A YESHIVA ADMINISTRATOR: The Chillul Hashem Created By Dov Hikind By The Boro Park Protest

HATE IN HEALTHCARE: Pro-Hamas Brooklyn Nurse Rohaan Gill Caught Assaulting Jewish Protesters [VIDEO]

BLOODSHED IN BORO PARK: Violent Clashes Erupt As Pro-Hamas Protesters Face Off Against Counter-Demonstrators

DAAS TORAH: Harav Dov Landau Paskens That Any Association With Zionist Institutions Is Assur Gammur

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network