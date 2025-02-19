T’NU KAVOD LATORAH: HaRav Eliezer Kahaneman, Nasi D’Yeshivas Ponevezh, to Visit America

HaRav Eliezer Kahaneman shlit”a, Nasi of Yeshivas Ponevezh, will be embarking on a highly anticipated visit to the United States. The Rosh Yeshiva, a grandson of the legendary Ponevezher Rov, Rav Yosef Shlomo Kahaneman zt”l, is set to be the guest of honor at a Melava Malka in Lakewood benefiting the yeshiva.

Bnei Torah across Lakewood and beyond are eagerly preparing for the rare opportunity to hear divrei chizuk from the venerable Rosh Yeshiva. Rav Eliezer shlit”a is a historic icon of limud hatorah, steadfastly upholding the legacy of his revered grandfather, who rebuilt the yeshiva in Bnei Brak following the devastation of Churban Europe. Now, under Rav Eliezer’s guidance, Yeshivas Ponevezh has remained a beacon of Torah, mussar, and avodas Hashem, producing countless talmidei chachamim who illuminate the world with amkus haTorah and yiras Shamayim.

His visit to America marks a historic moment, as talmidim past and present—along with baalei batim who cherish the yeshiva’s legacy—will have the zechus to partake in this unforgettable gathering of kavod haTorah.

The Melava Malka, which will take place on Motzei Shabbos, 24 Shevat 5785 (February 22, 2025), at Gratter Simcha Hall, 100 Park Ave S, is expected to draw a large crowd of mechanchim, marbitzei Torah, and supporters, all eager to express their hakaras hatov to the Rosh Yeshiva for his decades of harbotzas haTorah and mesirus nefesh for klal Yisroel.