4 Kedoshim Arrive In Israel After Depraved Hamas Ceremony In Khan Younis

The coffins of the four kedoshim were brought to Israel on Thursday morning.

As Israel waited with broken hearts for the four kedoshim to return to Israel, Hamas prepared a depraved ceremony in Khan Younis. The barbaric handover ceremony began at about 9:20 a.m. to the sounds of the cheering, clapping and whistling of the delighted audience. The coffins were handed over to the Red Cross, who transported them to a meeting point in the Strip where IDF forces were waiting.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the coffins were handed over to the IDF. The coffins were locked and were handed over with keys that didn’t fit the locks. IDF sappers thoroughly inspected the coffins to ensure they weren’t rigged with explosives and then forced the locks open.

A decision was made to shorten the ceremony. IDF Chief Rabbi Brig. Gen. Eyal Karim recited an appropriate kappitel Tehillim – 83 – over the coffins while IDF soldiers saluted. The coffins were then placed in IDF vehicles, which transported them across the border to Israel and continued to the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

Earlier, the terror group built a stage featuring a banner depicting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as a vampire delighting over the “murder” of the hostages, with images of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas and Oded Lifshitz. The banner stated in Arabic, Hebrew, and English: “War Criminal Netanyahu and His Army Killed Them With Missiles and Zionist Warplanes.”

YWN made a decision to publish the disturbing images [see below] as they reflect the barbarity of Hamas. However, the videos of the disturbing ceremony, staged against the backdrop of celebratory music, were not published.

Another banner glorifying the October 7 massacre and depicting multiple “Zionist” coffins, states: “The return of the war = the return of your prisoners in coffins.” The coffins were placed on the stage. Written on them [the coffins of babies!] were the words: “Date of arrest: October 7, 2023.”

A third banner states: “We Never Forgave Nor Forgot, ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ Was Our Promise.”

Hundreds of terrorists and “innocent” Gazan civilians gathered to watch the barbaric ceremony, delighted to start their day gloating over a Jewish mother, babies, and an elderly man brutally abducted from their homes and murdered in captivity.

According to Kan News reporter Roi Kais, terrorists released from Israeli prisons in previous hostage release waves, were among the audience.

