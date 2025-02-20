DARKNESS VS. LIGHT: Israelis Stand In Pouring Rain To Salute Kedoshim

As Hamas and Gazan civilians shamelessly displayed their barbarity to the world in a depraved ceremony in Khan Younis, gleefully celebrating the abductions and murders of babies, a young mother and an elderly man—Israelis stood in the pouring rain in Israel to show their respect to the kedoshim.

Police officers who took over the transport of the coffins after they entered Israel, stood on the side of the road to salute them as IDF forces drove them into Israel.

Israeli residents of the Gaza border area also stood in respect, some after waiting in the pouring rain for an extended period of time.

Israelis also lined up outside Abu Kabir Forensic Institute to show their respect as the coffins arrived there.

Many Israelis in central Israel gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv in respect of the kedoshim:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)