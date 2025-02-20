Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DARKNESS VS. LIGHT: Israelis Stand In Pouring Rain To Salute Kedoshim

Israeli police officers and civilians stand in respect as IDF vehicles transport the coffins across the border into Israel. (Israel Police)

As Hamas and Gazan civilians shamelessly displayed their barbarity to the world in a depraved ceremony in Khan Younis, gleefully celebrating the abductions and murders of babies, a young mother and an elderly man—Israelis stood in the pouring rain in Israel to show their respect to the kedoshim.

Police officers who took over the transport of the coffins after they entered Israel, stood on the side of the road to salute them as IDF forces drove them into Israel.

Israeli residents of the Gaza border area also stood in respect, some after waiting in the pouring rain for an extended period of time.

Israelis also lined up outside Abu Kabir Forensic Institute to show their respect as the coffins arrived there.

Outside the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute. (Israel Police)

Many Israelis in central Israel gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv in respect of the kedoshim:

An Israeli soldier holds his cellphone as he walks into “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, as Palestinian terror groups hand over the bodies of four slain Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, to the Red Cross in Gaza. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A woman reacts at ‘Hostages Square’ in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, as the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including a mother and her two children, are handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Two women embrace at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, ahead of the return by Hamas of the bodies of four Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, including a mother and her two children. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

