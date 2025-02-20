MOVING VIDEO: “Abba Survived Captivity In The Zechus Of Shema Yisrael & Brachos”

In a moving interview with Channel 14, Shir Siegal, the daughter of Keith Siegal, the US-Israeli citizen who was released from captivity at the beginning of the month, spoke about how her father grew close to Yiddishkeit in Gaza.

Siegel, 65, a father of four and a grandfather, returned from Gaza emaciated and dehydrated after losing over 65 pounds in Gaza. His wife Aviva later said that out of the 484 days he was held in Gaza, Keith was held alone for six months and received almost nothing to eat and little water. Whatever food he did receive was moldy or burnt, unfit for human consumption. The terrorists holding him abused him physically and psychologically.

Shir told Magal: “In captivity, Abba searched for his Jewish identity and he found it in small tefillot. He began to say brachos on food like ‘Borei Minei Mezonos,’ which he never said in his life, and recite Shema Yisrael, which he never said in his life,” she said.

“He said that in all this hell, he wanted to remember that he is a Jew and that there is meaning to his nation and the place he comes from, and this strengthened him very much.”

“After he returned, I asked him what he wanted us to do for our first Shabbat meal together. I imagined he might want a particular food he likes or a good challah.”

“He answered: ‘You know what I really really want? A kippah and a kos for Kiddush.'”

“Wow,” Magal responded.

