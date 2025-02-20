Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

UN Rights Chief: Display of Bodies in Gaza is “Abhorrent” and Violates International Law


The UN rights chief has condemned the display of bodies in Gaza, calling it “abhorrent” and a violation of international law. His statement follows Hamas’s return of what it claims are the remains of four Israeli civilians—a woman, her two young sons, and an elderly man—who were kidnapped from southern Israel during the October 7, 2023 attack.

The bodies were transferred as part of an ongoing hostage-ceasefire agreement.

“Under international law, any handover of the remains of deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families,” Volker Turk said in a statement.

