Mass-Murderer Who Was Supposed To Be Deported Abroad Was At Gazan Ceremony

Murderer of 44 Israelis, arch-terrorist Muhammad Abu Warda, is interviewed at the depraved Hamas ceremony on Thursday morning.

Mass murderers who were released from an Israeli prison over the past month as part of the hostage release deal participated in the barbaric ceremony in Khan Younis on Thursday morning.

Kan News reported that one of them was identified as arch-terrorist Mohammed Abu Warda, who was responsible for murdering 44 people in two bus bombings on Line 18 in Jerusalem, as well as another attack at an Ashkelon hitchhiking post that same year. He was sentenced to 48 life terms.

According to the conditions of the deal, terrorists who murdered Israelis had to be deported abroad. So why was Abu Warda seen at the ceremony in Gaza wearing a Hamas scarf?

According to media reports, Abu Warda was sent to Gaza along with 19 other released terrorists after Egypt refused to accept them.

The agreement stipulated that Egypt would serve as a waystation for released terrorists. However, Egypt is now refusing to accept new terrorists until some of the terrorists it already received are deported to third countries.

According to the Kan report, Hamas stated that preliminary agreements have been reached with Algeria, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Qatar to accept released terrorists. However, two weeks after the statement, these deals have not yet materialized.

Another released terrorist who was supposed to be deported but is currently in Gaza is Islamic Jihad terrorist Sami Jaradat, one of the planners of the terror attack at the Maxim restaurant in Haifa in 2003, in which 21 people were murdered.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



