Vladimir Putin Meets Russian Chief Rabbi, Sends Best Wishes To Released Russian-Israeli Hostage [VIDEO]

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Thursday with Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar and the head of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Rabbi Alexander Boroda, in a discussion that touched on various matters of importance, including the recent release of Russian-Israeli hostage Sasha Troufanov from Hamas captivity.

During the meeting, Putin conveyed his best wishes to Troufanov, who was freed last week as part of ongoing negotiations.

During the meeting, Rabbi Lazar reflected on the significance of securing the release of captives, telling Putin of the Jewish teaching that “anyone who saves a life is as if he saved an entire world.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)