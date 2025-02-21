Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Shin Bet Arrests Three Suspects Who Transported Bus Bombers, Including Jewish Israeli


Israeli security forces have reportedly apprehended three individuals, including at least one Jewish Israeli, in connection with last night’s bus bombings in Bat Yam and Holon. Authorities suspect that one of the detainees may have transported a terrorist involved in the attacks.

According to Hebrew media reports, the Jewish Israeli suspect is scheduled to appear in court for a remand hearing today. Additionally, a Palestinian residing illegally in Israel and another unidentified suspect have also been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

The Shin Bet has refrained from providing further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



