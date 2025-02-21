HAMAS FEIGNS HORROR: Terror Group Expresses “Surprise” That The Body It Returned Isn’t Shiri Bibas HY”D

In a grotesque display of feigned innocence, Hamas expressed “surprise” over Israel’s outrage after the terror group handed over a body it falsely claimed was that of Shiri Bibas. Israeli authorities determined on Thursday that one of the bodies supposedly to be of four hostages handed to Israel on Thursday did not belong to Shiri Bibas hy”d, exposing yet another layer of Hamas’s deception.

In a laughable attempt to feign concern, Hamas issued a statement saying it would “examine these allegations very seriously” and promised an “investigation”—as if the group’s record of lies and propaganda leaves any room for trust.

Hamas continues to push its dubious narrative, suggesting that an “error or mix-up” may have occurred in identifying bodies supposedly recovered from the rubble of an Israeli airstrike.

According to Hamas, the body “was turned into pieces after apparently being mixed with other bodies under the rubble,” so they couldn’t have possibly known.

The terror group maintains the absurd claim that Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, were killed in an airstrike—despite clear evidence that the boys were brutally murdered in captivity by their captors. Israeli forensic teams confirmed the remains of Ariel and Kfir after they were handed over, putting to rest any doubt about their fate.

Despite being caught in yet another sham, Hamas has the audacity to demand that Israel return the Palestinian woman’s body that it handed over in place of Shiri Bibas. The group insists it is fully committed to upholding the ceasefire-hostage release deal, laughably vowing to meet its “obligations”—as if its entire history of hostage-taking, brutality, and deceit suggests anything remotely trustworthy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)