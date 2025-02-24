Israel Complains To Egypt About Secret Military Buildup In Sinai

Senior Israeli officials conveyed messages to Egypt complaining about the serious violations of the peace deal between the two countries, Yisrael Hayom reported on Sunday.

The Israeli diplomatic messages were sent after evidence mounted of Egypt’s massive military buildup in the Sinai, including videos posted on social media allegedly showing the Egyptian army conducting training exercises for a potential invasion of Israel through Sinai.

In recent discussions between diplomats, Egyptian officials claimed that “entities with foreign interests aiming to destabilize relations between the countries are responsible for distributing the videos, some edited and some fabricated.”

According to the report, Egypt proposed addressing the Sinai violation through “bilateral dialogue,” and if the talks are unsuccessful, to hold talks mediated by the US.

Last week, Yisrael Hayom quoted military affairs expert Dr. Yagil Henkin, who first warned in 2018 about Egypt’s violations of the peace treaty by bringing in forces to the Sinai.

“This happened through creeping annexation,” he said. “First, they would bring in forces, then retroactively request Israeli approval, which was always given. Even after operational needs ended, forces were not withdrawn.”

Last month, Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter accused Egypt of violating the peace deal, the first public accusation against Egypt by an Israeli official.

