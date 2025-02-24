Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel Complains To Egypt About Secret Military Buildup In Sinai

Egyptian army. (Screenshot)

Senior Israeli officials conveyed messages to Egypt complaining about the serious violations of the peace deal between the two countries, Yisrael Hayom reported on Sunday.

The Israeli diplomatic messages were sent after evidence mounted of Egypt’s massive military buildup in the Sinai, including videos posted on social media allegedly showing the Egyptian army conducting training exercises for a potential invasion of Israel through Sinai.

In recent discussions between diplomats, Egyptian officials claimed that “entities with foreign interests aiming to destabilize relations between the countries are responsible for distributing the videos, some edited and some fabricated.”

According to the report, Egypt proposed addressing the Sinai violation through “bilateral dialogue,” and if the talks are unsuccessful, to hold talks mediated by the US.

Last week, Yisrael Hayom quoted military affairs expert Dr. Yagil Henkin, who first warned in 2018 about Egypt’s violations of the peace treaty by bringing in forces to the Sinai.

“This happened through creeping annexation,” he said. “First, they would bring in forces, then retroactively request Israeli approval, which was always given. Even after operational needs ended, forces were not withdrawn.”

Last month, Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter accused Egypt of violating the peace deal, the first public accusation against Egypt by an Israeli official.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨 Senior Hamas Official Expresses Regret Over October 7 Attack; Never Expected Such Extreme Response

WATCH: Trump Posts Video Of Ex-Hostage Keith Siegel From Ruins Of Kibbutz

HATE IN UK: “You’re Responsible for Gaza”: Jewish Man Attacked in Brutal Manchester Hate Crime

HARROWING TESTIMONY: Surgery Without Anesthesia; Chained To Each Other For Months

“Eliya Recited Parshiyos & Made Kiddush On A Cup Of Water In Captivity”

Shelly Shem Tov: “Thank You To The Borei Olam Who Answered My Tefillos”

White House: “Hamas’ Barbaric Behavior & Hideous Parade Of Bibas Coffins Justify Israel’s Response”

Dan Bongino Appointed Deputy FBI Director: Left Set to Implode Over Trump’s Latest Move

NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim Dismantle Counterfeit Money Ring in Boro Park and Flatbush

MAILBAG: Stop Talking, Start Acting: Here’s How To Make Mental Health Therapy Affordable

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network