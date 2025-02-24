REPORT: Hamas To Release Bodies Of Two Hostages Through Egypt For 301 Prisoners

A tentative arrangement is taking shape between Hamas and Israel, involving the transfer of deceased hostages’ remains and the release of Palestinian prisoners, according to a report from Channel 12. Under the proposed terms, Hamas would first hand over the bodies of two slain hostages to Egypt, while Israel would free 301 of the 602 prisoners originally slated for release last Shabbos.

Should this initial exchange proceed without issues, the process could be mirrored with the delivery of two additional slain hostages’ remains to Egypt, followed by the liberation of the remaining 301 prisoners from the first phase, Channel 12 reports. Routing the transfer through Egypt is expected to prevent a repeat of the public spectacle staged by Hamas last Thursday, when the bodies of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, along with Oded Lifshitz, were handed over in a highly publicized ceremony.

Israel is taking a firm stance, refusing to release any prisoners until it can confirm the identities of the returned hostages match expectations. This caution stems from a mishap last week when Hamas provided the body of a Gazan woman instead of Shiri Bibas HY’D, sparking outrage and distrust.

The first phase of this delicate exchange process is set to conclude by Shabbos, with both sides navigating a tense and fragile arrangement amid ongoing scrutiny.

