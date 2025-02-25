Freed Hostage: “Borei Olam, Thank You For Being With Me At Every Moment”

Only three days after being released from captivity, Omer Shev Tov published a post on social media with a photo of him wrapping tefillin.

“שהחיינו וקיימנו והגיענו לזמן הזה,” Omer began the post. “Borei Olam, thank you for being with me at every moment.”

Omer then thanked Ori Danino, H’Yd, who saved his life. Ori, H’yd, had met Omer and the Regev siblings only hours before the party. When the attack began Ori packed his car with as many people as he could and brought them to safety. But then he decided to return to save Omer and the Regev siblings. He managed to find them but as they were fleeing the scene in his car, they encountered Hamas terrorists who took all four of them hostage. Ori, H’yd was one of the six hostages who was murdered in a Hamas tunnel in September 2024 after surviving 11 months in captivity. The Regev siblings returned to Israel in the November 2023 deal and now that Omer has returned, Ori’s act of heroism is complete.

“I met him only a few hours before the party,” Omer wrote. “He arrived with a great light and amazing energy. A few hours later, in the chaos, he appeared like a malach, not hesitating for a moment. Ori, thanks to you, I am here. I have no words to thank you. May your memory be blessed.”

“To our heroic soldiers – I was there, I heard you fighting, fighting for us, doing everything to bring us home. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. May the memory of all the fallen heroes be blessed.”

“Am Yisrael – there is and will never be a people like us! I saw you fighting for us and it gave me the strength to believe that I would return home. I felt your tefillos and even in the darkness, I had light.”

“And now I am here, to give voice to those who are still there. It is our duty to bring them home, the living for rehabilitation and the fallen for burial. I love each and every one of you! Am Yisrael Chai.”

Omer’s mother, Shelly Shem Tov, began being Shomer Shabbos exactly a year before Omer’s release. Omer also began being Shomer Shabbos in captivity to the best of his ability.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)