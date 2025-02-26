Tens Of Thousands Accompany Shiri, Ariel & Kfir, H’YD On Their Last Journey

Tens of thousands of Israelis accompanied Shiri Bibas, H’yd and her young sons Ariel, Hyd, and Kfir, H’yd, who are finally being brought to Kever Yisrael on Wednesday morning after being brutally murdered in captivity in Gaza in November 2023.

The levaya began at 7:45 a.m. at the Chevra Kadisha in Rishon L’Tzion and continued until the intersection of Sha’ar Hanegev.

At the family’s request, the hespedim were attended only by family members and close friends, but the Bibas family and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum called on Am Yisrael to join them afterward by standing on the streets with Israeli flags to accompany the kedoshim on their final journey.

The Bibas family stated on Wednesday morning: “We began the levaya accompanied by the masses of Am Yisrael. We see and hear you. We are moved and strengthened by you. Yarden conveys that he apologizes for not being able to come down and give a hug to each and every one of you. We long for the day when we can once again celebrate in moments of joy and not of sadness.”

Nissim Alkalay, CEO of the Chevra Kadisha in Rishon Lezion, estimated that the levaya would be “one of the largest ever seen in Israel,” adding that “We expect thousands of people to arrive at intersections to honor the memory of the Bibas family on their last journey.”

Alkalay noted in an interview with Ynet that “to pay proper respect to Shiri and her children Kfir and Ariel, we invite you to come with flags, to honor their memory and accompany them during the levaya. We will stand by the side of the road with flags starting at 7:45 a.m. on one of the avenues heading south along the Carmel and Herzl streets. We invite you to come and pay them your last respects.”

“This is one of the most sensitive funerals, and we are preparing accordingly to carry out the mission in the best possible way, with the responsibility to ensure a respectful and dignified levaya,” Alkalay stated.

At the request of the family, hespedim from the levaya will be broadcast at Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv at 11:30 a.m.

Funeral schedule and route:

7:45 – Chevra Kadisha Rishon Lezion, One of the Avenues 1 / Ganei HaBanim Rishon Lezion.

8:15 – Yavne Junction Bridge.

8:30 – Ad Halom Bridge / Nitzanim Junction / Silver Junction.

8:45 – Yad Mordechai Junction.

9:00 – Nir Am Junction.

9:15 – Sha’ar HaNegev Junction (the arches).

The Knesset was illuminated in orange on Tuesday in honor of the kedoshim. On Wednesday morning at at 11:00 a.m., Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana will open the plenary session with a moment of silence in memory of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, H’yd, and Oded Lifshitz, H’yd, and in memory of all those murdered and fallen since October 7, 2023, and during Operation Iron Swords.

The Eshkol Regional Council stated: “To allow the family to say goodbye in the most personal and intimate way, and due to location constraints, we call on everyone to respect the family’s choice and the way that is right for them. We invite the residents of Eshkol and the general public to accompany the levay with Israeli flags by the side of the roads and at the main junctions on Route 232: Sa’ad Square, Be’eri Junction, Rayim Junction, Gam Junction, Maon Junction, Gvulot Junction, and Tzochar Junction starting from 9:00 AM.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)