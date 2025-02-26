Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Battle Against Lev Tahor Continues: Two More Members Are Arrested

Nissan Yehoshua Yehuda Malka (L.) and Yoel Goldman.

As the battle against the Lev Tahor cult in Guatemala continues, the local prosecution arrested another two members of the cult for the alleged crime of trafficking minors – Yoel Goldman and Nissan Yehoshua Yehuda Malka.

The arrest warrants were issued by Guatemala’s special court for human trafficking crimes.

Guatemalan prosecutors along with a special team from the Attorney General’s Office and special forces arrived at the location in Guatemala City where the remaining cult members are residing and identified the two suspects inside their vehicle. The two refused to exit the vehicle and police forces had to forcibly extricate them from the car, after which they were taken into custody.

Scene of the arrest. (Photo: MP de Guatemala)
As YWN reported on Tuesday, about a month ago, three cult members abducted 11 children from the cult, hiding them somewhere in Guatemala. This past Shabbos, they smuggled eight of the children into the neighboring country of Belize on the Caribbean coast. Three children were discovered before they were smuggled out of the country and were returned to welfare facilities in Guatemala, but eight are still missing.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



