Thousands Across Israel Don Tefillin L’illui Nishmas Shiri Bibas & Her Sons, H’yd

Thousands of Israelis wrapped tefillin on Wednesday l’illui nishmas the Bibas family at special booths set up before the levaya by Chabad shlichim.

Rabbi Nati Wagner and Rabbi Sharon Gushon from the Beis Chabad in the Rambam neighborhood of Rishon L’Tzion set up tefillin booths in the city, where the levaya began. Thousands of people who stood on the streets to pay their respects took the opportunity to put on tefillin.

Another booth that many people took advantage of was one set up at the Sderot Junction in southern Israel, not far from the Tzohar Beit Kevarot, where the kevurah took place.

Chabad shlichim said about the initiative: “The shlichim at booths across the country reported a particularly high response. Israel’s heart is awake…this is the real remedy for Am Yisrael.”

