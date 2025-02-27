Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Katz Reveals: “Hamas Planned On Attacking Yehuda & Shomron During The Ceasefire”

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz in the Jenin refugee camp, January 29, 2025. (Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry)

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz revealed on Thursday that Hamas planned on attacking yishuvim and IDF soldiers in Yehudah and Shomron and the seam line during the ceasefire.

“Israel had information that Hamas was planning to attack soldiers and yishuvim – during the ceasefire,” Katz said at a conference of regional council heads. “Security forces seized Hamas ‘attack files’ targeting yishuvim in Yehudah, Shomron, and the seam line.”

“The yishuvim in Yehudah and Shomron are the defensive wall of most of the State of Israel,” he emphasized. “When Yehudah and Shomron are protected, the major cities are protected. We must be proactive in Yehudah and Shomron and defeat the enemy.”

Katz added that Israel has no intention of withdrawing IDF forces from the Philadelphi Corridor, confirming the statement of an Israeli official earlier on Thursday morning.

Katz said that the Philadelphi, which runs along the Egyptian-Gazan border, will remain a buffer zone “just like in Lebanon and Syria.”

“I saw with my own eyes more than a few tunnels penetrating the Philadelphi, some of which were closed – and some of which were open,” he added.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Thousands Across Israel Don Tefillin L’illui Nishmas Shiri Bibas & Her Sons, H’yd

HEARTLESS: Judge Rejects Netanyahu’s Call for Moment Of Silence Honoring Slain Bibas Family

STICKER SHOCK: Already Pricey Eggs Are Forecast To Rise A Staggering 41% In 2025

These Are The Names Of Bodies Of Hostages Expected To Be Released Tonight

Sydney Nurse Is Indicted For Threatening To Kill Israeli Patients

Battle Against Lev Tahor Continues: Two More Members Are Arrested

Tens Of Thousands Accompany Shiri, Ariel & Kfir, H’YD As They Are Brought To Kever Yisrael

Freed Hostage: “Borei Olam, Thank You For Being With Me At Every Moment”

IS TRUMP HEALTHY? Mysterious Bruise On President’s Hand Ignites A Flurry Of Speculation

Leaked IDF Report Exposes Catastrophic Failures at Nachal Oz Military Outpost on October 7

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network