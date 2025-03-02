Eli Sharabi, Who Said Shema Yisrael Every Day In Captivity, Is Invited To White House

US President Donal Trump invited freed hostage Eli Sharabi and other freed hostages to the White House, Eli’s brother Sharon Sharabi told Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday.

The US President’s invitation came after Trump watched Sharabi’s recent interview [with English subtitles] on Channel 12’s Uvda program.

Sharon said that Eli is flying to Washington on Monday on philanthropist Miriam Adelson’s plane and will meet with Trump on Tuesday.

In Sharabi’s interview with Uvda, he stated that he recited Shema Yisrael every morning from the time he was abducted, something he has never done before. “The power of emunah is astounding,” he added. “I felt like someone was watching over me.”

“I made Kiddush for myself and said Eishes Chayil for my mother, my sisters, my wife and my daughters,” he added, in tears. Sharabi’s wife and two teenaged daughters, H’yd, were murdered on October 7, a tragedy that only became known to him on the day of his release from captivity.

Sharabi expressed incredible gevurah during the interview, saying that he is not angry about his fate but instead feels fortunate.

“Contrary to what people think, I’m not angry,” he said. “I’m lucky that I had [my wife] Lianne for 30 years; I’m lucky to have had my amazing daughters for years. I’m lucky that they didn’t kill me. I’m lucky that after 16 months I managed to return to my family. I’m lucky.”

