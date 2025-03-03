Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Nasrallah’s Children Say Father Fell Into Depression After Mossad Pager Attack [VIDEO]


Hassan Nasrallah’s son Jawad and daughter Zaynab discussed their father’s final days in an appearance on Al-Manar TV (Hizbullah-Lebanon) on February 28, 2025, describing him as depressed after the September 2024 pager attack. Jawad said that he became a changed man following the killing of Hizbullah military leader Fuad Shukr and the pager attack, feeling spiritless and sad, seeking encouragement. Zaynab shared that her mother told her that Nasrallah was crying after the attack.

Jawad Nasrallah: “After the killing of Hajj Mohsen [Fuad Shukr], then the pager attack, and until his final days, he was spiritless and sad. You could feel that he was depressed. He was not desperate, but you could see that he was hurt, you could see that he was slaughtered from his neck to his heart. Cut into two. What could he say? There were times that I did not like to hear his voice when he was like that. You listen to him seeking encouragement, but once you hear his voice is like that, it hurts your heart. Later I learned that he was crying.”

Interviewer: “The pager attack made him cry…”

Jawad Nasrallah: “It’s not just that. I met with people who would see him and talk to him. They said that he was one man before the pager attack and a different man after.”

Zaynab Nasrallah: “The men who were wounded in the pager attack… Even the doctors who treated them said they had never seen such things. I knew it was painful for him, but I wanted to know what his reaction was, and [my mother] told me that he was crying.”

 



