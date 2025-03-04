Shin Bet Chief Indicates When He’s Resigning & Who Will Succeed Him

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar has taken responsibility for his and his organization’s failure on October 7 but until now has not publicly addressed the question of when he is resigning from his position amid reports that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu plans to dismiss him in the imminent future.

On Tuesday, Channel 12 reported that Bar indicated when he would leave his position in a recent closed conversation at Shin Bet headquarters.

“I take responsibility, and I intend to fulfill it. But the timing matters,” Bar said to Shin Bet employees according to the report.

He added: “I am not satisfied with the return of 197 hostages. I am looking at the 59 that remain.”

The report added that Bar also said that he wants to ensure a state commission of inquiry is established, and once he sees that happening, “I would like to hand over the baton to one of my two excellent deputies.”

Bar emphasized that he will fight against the “imposition” of a Shin Bet chief from outside the organization.

