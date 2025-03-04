Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NO MORE GAMES: Trump Vows to Crack Down on Pro-Hamas Protests by Slashing Federal Funding to Schools


President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to U.S. educational institutions, threatening to cut all federal funding to colleges, schools, and universities that permit “illegal protests.” In a statement made on social media, Trump singled out pro-Hamas demonstrations, vowing to unmask and imprison agitators while sending a clear message to academic administrators nationwide.

The announcement follows a pattern of escalating actions from the Trump administration aimed at curbing campus unrest, particularly protests tied to Palestinian terrorist groups.

“All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests,” Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social platform. He went further, promising that “agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came,” while American students involved could face expulsion or arrest, depending on the severity of their actions.

The move comes just a day after the administration targeted Columbia University, threatening to pull over $50 million in government contracts due to its failure to address anti-Israel protests that have roiled the Ivy League campus. Federal officials have pointed to Columbia’s handling of demonstrations—some of which have blatantly veered into antisemitic territory—as a catalyst for broader action against schools nationwide.

Meanwhile, Trump’s newly formed Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism is ramping up efforts to address what he calls “vile hate” on college campuses.

The timing of the announcement is notable, coinciding with Trump’s preparations for a major speech to a joint session of Congress later on Tuesday. While not an official State of the Union address, the prime-time event is expected to highlight his administration’s hardline stance on issues like immigration and national security—themes that dovetail with his approach to campus protests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Chaverim Of Rockland Saves Monsey Woman from $20,000 Scam

KOACH HATORAH: The Rosh Yeshiva Promised The Mashgiach’s Son A Child Within A Year

CNN Insists Claim It Had Advance Knowledge Of Trump Assassination Attempt Is Just A Conspiracy Theory

Hatzolah of Canarsie-Mill Basin Welcomes Six New Members to the Team

LISTEN: New Single From MBD: Chaverim Kol Yisroel

WATCH: Nasrallah’s Children Say Father Fell Into Depression After Mossad Pager Attack [VIDEO]

DOING A 180: Noted Vaccine Skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Urges Measles Shots After Child’s Death

TURMOIL IN MONSEY: Girls School Bais Shifra Miriam Suspends Classes Amid Financial Crisis as Teachers Strike

RNSP Shormim Hosts Training with NYPD and Long Beach Police Leadership [PHOTOS]

Flatbush Chaveirim Hosts Member Appreciation Event Honoring Dedicated Volunteers

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network