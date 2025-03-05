WATCH: IDF Demolishes Homes Of Terrorists Who Murdered 7 In Yaffo

IDF soldiers overnight Tuesday demolished the Chevron homes of the two terrorists who murdered seven people and injured 15 in a terror attack on the Yaffo light rail in October 2024.

The terrorists, both residents of Chevron, carried out a shooting and stabbing attack on October 1, only minutes before Iran carried out its second direct missile attack on Israel.

“Security forces will continue to act to thwart terror and exact justice from every terrorist who harms civilians and security forces,” the IDF spokesperson stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)