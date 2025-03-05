Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HY”D: 17-Year-Old Critically Injured In Pardes Chana-Karkur Ramming Attack Succumbs To Her Injuries


A 17-year-old girl, critically injured in a horrific car-ramming and stabbing attack near Pardes Chana-Karkur last week, tragically passed away today. The teenager, identified as Yahli Gur hy”d from Kibbutz Maagan Michael, died early Wednesday morning at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Chadera, where she had been fighting for her life since last Thursday’s assault at Karkur Junction.

The attack, confirmed by Israeli authorities as an act of terrorism, unfolded on a busy Thursday afternoon when a 53-year-old Palestinian man, Jamil Ziyud Abu Jaab, deliberately drove his vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians at a bus stop on Highway 65. Abu Jaab, a resident of a village near Jenin who had been living illegally in Israel with his Arab-Israeli wife, struck multiple victims before exiting his car and stabbing others with a screwdriver.

The rampage left 14 people injured, including Yahli, who suffered severe head and limb injuries. She was sedated and placed on a ventilator upon arrival at the hospital, where medical staff battled to stabilize her condition over the past six days.

The assailant’s spree ended when police intercepted his vehicle near Gan Shmuel, near the initial attack site. After ramming a police car and charging at officers with the screwdriver, Abu Jaab was shot and killed by responding forces.

Among the other victims were a 60-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both seriously injured, and a police officer wounded during the attack.

