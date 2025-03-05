Poll: Right-Wing Public Trust In Shin Bet Leadership At Record Low

Initial data from the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) Israeli Society Index survey indicates a growing distrust of Shin Bet leaders among right-wing Israelis.

The poll reveals that 85% of right-wing Israelis don’t trust the organization’s leadership, with 51% responding that their trust is “very low” and 34% responding that it is “quite low.”

A breakdown of the findings according to political party reveals: 79% of Jewish Likud voters expressed distrust in the Shin Bet’s leadership; 91% of Religious Zionist voters expressed distrust; and 100% of Otzma Yehudit voters replied that they have no trust in the organization.

In contrast, 76% of supporters of Benny Gantz’s National Unity party expressed confidence in the Shin Bet; 79% of Yesh Atid voters expressed confidence, and 81% of supporters of the Democrats party responded that they trust the organization’s leadership.

