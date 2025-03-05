Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Poll: Right-Wing Public Trust In Shin Bet Leadership At Record Low

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar (right) holds a meeting with Israel Police chief Daniel Levy (third from left) on February 16, 2025. (Courtesy Shin Bet)

Initial data from the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) Israeli Society Index survey indicates a growing distrust of Shin Bet leaders among right-wing Israelis.

The poll reveals that 85% of right-wing Israelis don’t trust the organization’s leadership, with 51% responding that their trust is “very low” and 34% responding that it is “quite low.”

A breakdown of the findings according to political party reveals: 79% of Jewish Likud voters expressed distrust in the Shin Bet’s leadership; 91% of Religious Zionist voters expressed distrust; and 100% of Otzma Yehudit voters replied that they have no trust in the organization.

In contrast, 76% of supporters of Benny Gantz’s National Unity party expressed confidence in the Shin Bet; 79% of Yesh Atid voters expressed confidence, and 81% of supporters of the Democrats party responded that they trust the organization’s leadership.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: When Did Chesed Become a Business? Stop Selling Tzedakah to Our Children!

TRAGEDY IN THE CATSKILLS: Vishnitzer Yungerman R’ Mordechai Zafir Z”L Killed, Son Seriously Injured in Horrific Wrong-Way Crash On Route 17

WATCH: IDF Demolishes Homes Of Terrorists Who Murdered 7 In Yaffo

WATCH: ‘עת הזמיר הגיע:’ Eyal Zamir Is Appointed As IDF’s 24th Chief Of Staff

A-G Continues Incessant War Against Chareidim: Demands Immediate Sanctions On Bnei Yeshivos

LOSERS: Democrats Hold Pathetic Signs During Trump Speech To Joint Session Of Congress

WATCH: Democrat Al Green Throw Out Of Trump Address to Congress After Repeatedly Heckling President

WATCH FULL SPEECH: Trump Promises ‘This Will Be Our Greatest Era’ In Joint Address To Congress

WILLIAMSBURG: Satmar Meats Vows to Keep Prices Stable Amid Canadian Tariffs

This Is How The MK Found Out Her Husband’s Murderer Was Released

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network