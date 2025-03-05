🚨 TRUMP’S FINAL WARNING TO HAMAS: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!

In a powerful moment inside the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump met with eight freed hostages, embracing them with firm handshakes and unwavering resolve. Standing before the Resolute Desk, these survivors of Hamas’ brutality shared that Trump them hope when all seemed lost.

“You’ve been sent by G-d to release them. You can really help. You have the power to do it,” Omer Shem Tov told Trump, his voice filled with emotion.

“You were our hope when we were there, and now you’re their hope,” echoed Naama Levy, reflecting on the strength that Trump’s leadership had given those still suffering under Hamas’ captivity.

Trump, never one to back down from a fight, looked them straight in the eye. “So you didn’t think until I came along—you didn’t think you were going to get out?”

“No,” was the reply.

“Once you were elected, we heard that you want to do everything to make a deal as soon as possible… You gave us hope,” Levy continued.

Trump leaned forward, his voice firm. “Well, we said, ‘You better let us have those people back, you better let them out.’ We did say that and something happened, right? Now we’ve got to get the rest out.”

“Please do it again,” begged Eli Sharabi, speaking for the families who still wait in agony.

Trump nodded, shaking each survivor’s hand with conviction. “We’re working on it very hard… We’ll do the best we can… Horrible stories. Not even believable… We’ll get them out. Watch. We’ll get them out.”

As the last freed hostage stepped away, Trump turned to Shem Tov, his voice unwavering: “You’ve got a good future. I’m telling you.”

Shem Tov left grinning from ear to ear.

Just minutes after the emotional meeting, Trump took to Truth Social, issuing a thunderous ultimatum to Hamas.

“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose,” Trump declared. “Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.”

“Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!” Trump wrote. “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” he warned.

Trump made it clear that Hamas’ days were numbered. “I have just met with your former hostages whose lives you have destroyed,” he said, with the weight of the Oval Office behind him.

“This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.”

And in a direct message to the people of Gaza, Trump offered a vision of the future—but only if they choose the right side.

“A beautiful future awaits, but not if you hold hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER.”

