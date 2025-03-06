Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HEEDING THE GEDOLIM: 10,000 Received Orders But Only 177 Bnei Yeshivos Enlisted In IDF

IDF

Out of 10,000 draft notices sent to bnei yeshivos in recent months, only 177 showed up at recruitment centers and enlisted in the IDF, a discussion in the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Thursday revealed.

Lt. Col. Avigdor Dikstein, the head of the Chareidi sector in the Manpower Directorate of the IDF, told the committee that the Military Police sent 1,066 arrest warrants to bnei yeshivos who failed to report to draft centers, 2,331 “12” orders – which means arrest within a month, and declared 265 as draft dodgers.

Those declared as draft dodgers will not be arrested by Military Police but are forbidden from leaving the country and are subject to arrest by Israel Police if they try to do so.

Kikar H’Shabbat reported that the army has been heavily harassing bnei yeshivos to enlist, partially through daily phone calls to parents and family members.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CRISIS UNFOLDING: Monsey Mosdos Administrators Hold Emergency Meeting to Address Financial Crisis

2nd Aussie Nurse Who Said He Killed Israeli Patients Is Charged

“INSANITY AND HATE”: White House Torches Dems For “Most Shameful Moment in the History of Presidential Addresses”

BARNARD UNDER SIEGE: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Hijack College Library, Prompt NYPD Crackdown [VIDEOS]

🚨 TRUMP’S FINAL WARNING TO HAMAS: RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!

HY”D: 17-Year-Old Critically Injured In Pardes Chana-Karkur Ramming Attack Succumbs To Her Injuries

MAILBAG: When Did Chesed Become a Business? Stop Selling Tzedakah to Our Children!

TRAGEDY IN THE CATSKILLS: Vishnitzer Yungerman R’ Mordechai Zafir Z”L Killed, Son Seriously Injured in Horrific Wrong-Way Crash On Route 17

WATCH: IDF Demolishes Homes Of Terrorists Who Murdered 7 In Yaffo

WATCH: ‘עת הזמיר הגיע:’ Eyal Zamir Is Appointed As IDF’s 24th Chief Of Staff

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network