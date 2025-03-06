HEEDING THE GEDOLIM: 10,000 Received Orders But Only 177 Bnei Yeshivos Enlisted In IDF

Out of 10,000 draft notices sent to bnei yeshivos in recent months, only 177 showed up at recruitment centers and enlisted in the IDF, a discussion in the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Thursday revealed.

Lt. Col. Avigdor Dikstein, the head of the Chareidi sector in the Manpower Directorate of the IDF, told the committee that the Military Police sent 1,066 arrest warrants to bnei yeshivos who failed to report to draft centers, 2,331 “12” orders – which means arrest within a month, and declared 265 as draft dodgers.

Those declared as draft dodgers will not be arrested by Military Police but are forbidden from leaving the country and are subject to arrest by Israel Police if they try to do so.

Kikar H’Shabbat reported that the army has been heavily harassing bnei yeshivos to enlist, partially through daily phone calls to parents and family members.

