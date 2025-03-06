Former Shin Bet Official: “It’s No Secret That Ronen Bar Is Surrounded By Leftists”

Micha Koby, a former senior official in the Shin Bet, was a guest on Wednesday evening on the popular ‘The Patriots’ show hosted by Yinon Magal on Channel 14 and spoke about the Shin Bet’s internal report about the organization’s failure to predict and thwart the October 7 massacre that was published earlier in the day.

Koby said that Shin Bet head Ronen Bar failed in an extraordinary way and “should have resigned on the night of October 7 or on October 8.”

Koby added: “I divide the Shin Bet into two. There is the Shin Bet as a very important body in the State of Israel that thwarts terror, thwarts hostile terrorist activity, thwarts espionage and political subversion – wonderful people, excellent people – and there is the Shin Bet leadership, the head of the Shin Bet and the heads of the divisions.”

Koby noted that he’s familiar with the inner workings of the Shin Bet: “I dealt with many fields, participated in discussions, I know the arrogance, the hubris, the contempt for the enemy.”

“There is danger from the Shin Bet,” he noted. “I’m not going to talk about everything I know. There are dangerous gatherings of people who surround the Shin Bet chief. Some of them, in my opinion, I don’t know for sure, participated in writing this corrupt report.”

According to him, the report cannot be trusted and was written by senior officials whom the Prime Minister called a “junta.”

Koby noted Bar’s circles of friends: “It is no secret that the head of the Shin Bet was very close to the issue of the Kaplan protesters. It is no secret that the head of the Shin Bet is a friend of Shikma Bressler [a radical leftist who was one of the leaders of the protests against Netanyahu before October 7 and encouraged IDF refusal and insurrection.] It is no secret that there are many so-called guardians of the gate who gather and talk about ‘the day after.'”

Koby added that some in Bar’s circle are advising him not to resign even if Netanyahu fires him.

“There was very good information that arrived during the night of October 6, that there was indeed going to be an attack. Clear information, plain and simple. And there was someone who said that it was a drill and the assessment he submitted was definitely wrong,” Kobi concluded. However, he added that he doesn’t believe it was treason but rather a failure in analyzing the information.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)