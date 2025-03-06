Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel Weighs Scaling Back Intelligence Sharing With U.S. As Trump-Putin Ties Grow Warmer

President Donald Trump meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Israel is reportedly considering reducing intelligence sharing with the United States over concerns about the warming relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an NBC News report citing sources familiar with the matter.

Israel is not alone in its concerns. The report indicates that several key U.S. allies—including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Saudi Arabia—are reassessing their intelligence-sharing protocols due to fears that sensitive information could end up in the wrong hands.

The primary worry among these nations is the potential exposure of valuable foreign assets as Washington moves toward closer ties with Moscow. According to NBC, there is growing unease that classified information could be leaked or shared in ways that would compromise high-level intelligence sources and operations.

Citing unnamed sources, NBC reports that talks regarding the possible restriction of intelligence exchanges are already underway, though no final decision has been made.

Despite the report, an Israeli official dismissed the claims, telling NBC that intelligence cooperation between Israel and the United States remains as strong as ever.

“The relationship between our intelligence agencies is solid and unwavering,” the official said, countering concerns of a potential rift.

Similar rejections of the report came from the UK and Canada, while New Zealand and Saudi Arabia have not commented on the matter.

Should these concerns lead to actual reductions in intelligence-sharing, it could mark a significant shift in global security dynamics, potentially hampering U.S. access to vital intelligence from some of its closest allies.

