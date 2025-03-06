Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Defense Minister Threatens to Deport Protest Flotilla Activists to Gaza

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz in Tulkarm on February 21, 2025. (Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry)

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has threatened to deport members of protest flotillas to Gaza, declaring that their boats could instead be used to help Palestinians leave the territory.

Katz’s statement comes despite no recent reports of protest flotillas attempting to reach Gaza. Last year, some activists sought to sail toward Gaza to deliver aid with Israeli approval, but there have been no known attempts in recent months.

According to a statement from Katz’s office, the defense minister has instructed the IDF to allow any protest flotilla to reach Gaza’s shores, forcibly disembark activists in the Strip, and then seize the vessels for repurposing.

“The defense minister instructed the IDF to allow the protest flotillas to reach the Gaza coast, disembark the protesters in Gaza, and seize the ships and transfer them to the port of Ashdod so that they can be used to evacuate Gaza residents who are interested in leaving Gaza,” the statement reads.

Katz further doubled down on his warning, saying: “Whoever comes to demonstrate on the shores of Gaza, we will send them into Gaza and use the ships to evacuate Gaza residents who are interested in leaving voluntarily.”

