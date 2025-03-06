Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hamas Threatens To Murder Remaining Hostages If Israel Resumes War In Gaza

Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida has issued a warning that any Israeli military escalation against the terror group in Gaza could lead to the killing of hostages still held by Hamas.

In his statement, Obeida asserted that Israeli threats of war and blockade would not lead to the release of hostages, dismissing military pressure as ineffective. At the same time, he claimed that Hamas remains committed to the ongoing truce deal with Israel, despite the first phase of the ceasefire having already concluded.

Following the end of the first phase of the ceasefire, 59 hostages are still believed to be held in Gaza. However, at least 35 of them have been confirmed dead by the IDF.

Obeida’s remarks come as negotiations for a second phase of hostage releases remain uncertain, with Hamas continuing to hold Israeli civilians and soldiers captured during the October 7 terror attack.

Israel has vowed to continue its military campaign to dismantle Hamas’ terror infrastructure, while international mediators push for a new ceasefire agreement that could secure the release of the remaining hostages.

