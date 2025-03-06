ANDREW AND ARAFAT: Cuomo’s Arafat Meeting Resurfaces Amid His NYC Mayoral Comeback Bid

As Andrew Cuomo seeks a political resurrection with his bid for New York City mayor, a ghost from his past has reemerged—one that is reigniting fierce debate within the city’s Jewish community.

Recently resurfaced photographs show Cuomo, then serving as President Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, in a diplomatic sit-down with none other than Yasser Arafat, the infamous Palestine Liberation Organization leader. The meeting, which took place on June 23, 2000, was part of a three-day trip to Israel, where Cuomo also engaged with then-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. However, it is his exchange with Arafat—infamous for orchestrating terror attacks against Israel—that has sparked outrage.

The fury stems from Arafat’s widely alleged role in launching the Second Intifada after failed peace talks at Camp David in 2000. While the PLO denied his involvement at the time, Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar later revealed in 2010 that Arafat had, in fact, instructed Hamas to carry out attacks in Israel. Even Arafat’s widow, Suha, confirmed in a televised interview that he orchestrated the violence.

With Cuomo now vying to lead a city that has seen a sharp rise in antisemitic attacks, critics argue his past association with Arafat is impossible to ignore.

Yet, not everyone is rushing to condemn Cuomo. Supporters point to his long record of standing with Israel, arguing that his presence at the Arafat meeting was part of larger U.S. diplomatic efforts, not an endorsement of the PLO leader.

“There has been no greater ally and supporter of the Jewish people and Israel than Andrew Cuomo,” said his spokesman, Richard Azzopardi, pushing back against the renewed scrutiny.

Cuomo himself has made numerous visits to Israel and, as governor, signed an executive order barring New York State from doing business with companies that support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. His defenders insist that, unlike his progressive opponents in the mayoral race, Cuomo remains a bulwark against rising left-wing anti-Zionism.

“The greatest internal threat to America presently comes from the alliance between the Socialist Left and the Muslim Brotherhood that has infiltrated the Democratic Party under the banner of ‘Progressivism,’” argued Matthew Schweber, a lawyer and Columbia University Jewish Alumni Association member. “Brad Lander and Zohran Mamdani epitomize this threat,” he said, referring to Cuomo’s rivals in the Democratic primary.

Schweber added: “Andrew Cuomo is the last line of defense against the menace of ‘Defund the Police’ and ‘Death to Israel.’ Needless to say, he is my first choice for NYC’s next mayor.”

“Rising anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism writ large are among the many unchecked crises gripping New York City,” Azzopardi asserted. “The members of the DSA and their supporters—many of whom hold office in city government—fuel the spreading antisemitism. Governor Cuomo is the only person in this race with the experience and the proven track record to confront it.”

