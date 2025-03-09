Former Bat Yam Mayor Lightly Injured in Car Bomb on Ayalon Highway

Shlomi Lahiani, the former mayor of Bat Yam, was lightly injured in a car explosion on Sunday afternoon along the Ayalon Highway near the La Guardia interchange in southern Tel Aviv. The incident, which authorities have classified as criminal in nature rather than a terrorist attack, also left another man with moderate injuries. Both victims, aged approximately 35, were treated at the scene and transported to Wolfson Hospital in stable condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Neriya Ben Moshe and Shai Becker described the chaotic scene: “We arrived and saw two vehicles in the middle of the road alongside two injured individuals suffering from blast injuries. Both had limb injuries. We provided them with initial medical treatment and transported them to the hospital while they were fully conscious and in stable conditions.”

According to police reports, the explosion is suspected to be a car bomb, with early indications pointing to underworld crime as the likely motive. Numerous police forces quickly descended on the scene to investigate, cordoning off the area as emergency responders worked to secure the highway.

The Times of Israel reported that one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames following the blast, with one victim sustaining moderate injuries due to shrapnel and burns to his limbs, while the second—identified as Lahiani—was in light condition. Authorities have not yet released further details about the second victim or the precise circumstances leading to the explosion.

Lahiani, a prominent figure in Bat Yam’s recent history, served as mayor of the coastal city south of Tel Aviv for over a decade before stepping down. His tenure was marked by both development projects and controversies, though no official connection has been made between his past and this incident.

