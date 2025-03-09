Turkey Blocks Israel From Participating In NATO Exercise

Turkey has blocked Israel from participating in NATO’s annual exercise on “resilience and emergency preparedness,” according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Ynet reported on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, a meeting took place between Israeli diplomats and a NATO coordination team, during which there was strong enthusiasm for Israel’s participation in the exercise, the report said.

Nevertheless, Turkey’s opposition is likely to thwart Israel’s involvement in the exercise since NATO decisions require consensus.

An Israeli official accused Turkey of using its veto power as a political tool.

“Turkey’s position undermines regional cooperation and NATO’s ability to address global challenges,” the official said. “Instead of promoting unity and collective security, Turkey is wielding its veto in a way that harms strategic partnerships. Blocking Israel’s cooperation with NATO does not contribute to stability; rather, it undermines the alliance’s core values.”

Turkey has blocked all moves for NATO-Israel cooperation since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, including meetings and joint exercises.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the NATO summit in July that the alliance “cannot continue its partnership with the Israeli government.”

Then-Israeli Foreign Minister Ysrael Katz called on NATO to expel Turkey after Erdoğan alluded to possible military action against Israel.

