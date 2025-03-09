BEYOND DELUSIONAL: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Insists Democrats Have Republicans “On The Run”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries assured fellow Democrats that Republicans are “on the run”—despite the GOP controlling the White House, both chambers of Congress, and holding a firm 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court.

During a virtual call last week with DNC Chair Ken Martin, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and other Democratic leaders, Jeffries attempted to paint a picture of a Republican Party in retreat, even as President Donald Trump settles into a second term and the GOP enjoys its most commanding grip on power in years.

“We have the Republicans on the run on three core issues,” Jeffries declared. “They are on the run in terms of the economy. In fact, Donald Trump and Republicans are crashing the economy in real time.”

His remarks came just days after Trump’s address to Congress, a speech Jeffries characterized as “one of the most divisive speeches by a president in American history.” He accused Trump of avoiding economic issues because, in his words, “the economy is collapsing on his watch.”

“They made promises with respect to lowering costs,” Jeffries continued. “Costs aren’t going down, they are going up. Inflation is going up. You know what’s coming down? Donald Trump’s poll numbers, because he is mismanaging the economy and the American people are feeling it.”

Jeffries also insisted that the GOP was “on the run” regarding healthcare policy, particularly Medicaid, blasting Republican proposals to enact the largest Medicaid cuts in history.

“House Democrats stand on the side of Medicaid and the American people,” Jeffries said. “Republicans are trying to enact the largest cut to Medicaid in American history, and we need to keep the pressure on them legislatively and in communities all across the country.”

He then turned to the Republican tax agenda, accusing the GOP of prioritizing billionaires and corporations over working-class Americans. “We have to continue to call them out on their extremism—we will do that,” Jeffries vowed. “And all of that is being done in service of trying to pass massive tax breaks for their billionaire donors like Elon Musk and wealthy corporations. So, we have them on the run, and we’re going to keep our foot on the gas pedal.”

While Jeffries projected confidence, many within his own party see a Democratic movement in crisis.

With Trump in the White House until at least 2029 and a Republican-controlled Congress, Democrats currently wield no governing power. The party’s messaging remains fractured, and voters have increasingly drifted away, handing Republicans resounding victories in recent elections.

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville recently described the party as “rudderless and without leadership.” In a guest essay published in The New York Times, Carville sarcastically suggested that, given the circumstances, Democrats should “roll over and play dead” rather than continue struggling for relevance.

“With no clear leader to voice our opposition and no control in any branch of government, it’s time for Democrats to embark on the most daring political maneuver in the history of our party: roll over and play dead,” Carville wrote. “Allow the Republicans to crumble beneath their own weight and make the American people miss us.”

Jeffries, however, dismissed such assessments, insisting that the Democratic Party still holds the momentum.

