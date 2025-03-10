Chief Rabbanim Demand The Return Of 5 Kosel Stones

The Chief Rabbanim of Israel and the Kosel Rav are demanding the return of five fallen Kosel stones currently on display at various places in Israel.

The story began when the Israel Antiquities Authority transferred a five-ton Kosel stone to a historical exhibition at Ben-Gurion Airport, which is considered a desecration of the stone’s kedushah. The stone, one of the stones that fell during Churban Bayis Sheini, was previously on display at the Knesset.

Following the transfer of the stone to Ben-Gurion, Shas MK Avraham Betzalel submitted a proposal in the Knesset demanding that the Antiquities Authority return five Kosel stones: four on display at Ben Gurion Airport, the President’s Residence, the Kirya in Tel Aviv, and the Israel Museum, and one in a storage facility belonging to the Antiquities Authority.

Minister Amichai Chikli, replying on behalf of the government and on behalf of acting Heritage Minister Chaim Katz, said that that the State will act in accordance with the decision of the Chief Rabbinate.

In accordance with Chikli’s statement, Sephardi Chief Rabbi HaRav Dovid Yosef and Kosel Rav HaRav Shmuel Rabinovitz sent Chikli an official letter saying that the halachic position and the position of the Chief Rabbanut throughout the years is that “the Kosel stones are kodesh and we have no right to use them and they require genizah— next to the fallen stones from Har HaBayis which can be found in a pile on the southern side of the Kosel.”

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi HaRav Kalman Bar also joined the call, clarifying that the halacha is clear that the Kosel stones cannot be used as museum exhibits that are moved from place to place.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)