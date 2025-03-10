TRUMP: Arrest Of Pro-Hamas Columbia Student ‘First of Many’

In a bold statement posted on Truth Social, U.S. President Trump hailed the recent arrest of a Palestinian student at Columbia University as the beginning of a broader crackdown. The arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, described by Trump as a “radical foreign pro-Hamas” individual, was carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over the weekend. Trump signaled that this is just the start of a sweeping initiative targeting students and others involved in what he calls “pro-terrorist, antisemitic, anti-American activity” on college campuses nationwide.

“This is the first arrest of many to come,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We know there are more students at Columbia and other universities across the country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, antisemitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it,” he continued. The President also took aim at non-student agitators, adding, “Many are not students, they are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again.”

Khalil’s arrest follows his prominent role in anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protests at Columbia University last year, where he emerged as a key negotiator with school administrators on behalf of demonstrators. According to reports, ICE apprehended Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident with a green card, and informed his attorney that both his student visa and green card were being revoked. The move aligns with Trump’s campaign promises to combat antisemitism and deport foreign students involved in such protests, a policy he has prioritized since returning to the White House in January.

The White House doubled down on the arrest with a separate social media post, tweeting, “Shalom Mahmoud,” alongside an image of Trump’s Truth Social message. The post read in full: “SHALOM, MAHMOUD. ‘ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of @Columbia University. This is the first arrest of many to come.’ –President Donald J. Trump.”

The arrest comes on the heels of the Trump administration’s decision to cut $400 million in government contracts and grants to Columbia University, a move announced last Friday in response to what the administration calls unchecked antisemitism on campus. Khalil himself had expressed concerns about being targeted hours before his arrest. In an interview with Reuters, he said, “What more can Columbia do to appease Congress or the government now? They basically silenced anyone supporting Palestine on campus and this was not enough. Clearly Trump is using the protesters as a scapegoat for his wider agenda fighting and attacking higher education and the Ivy League education system.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)