IDF Chief Of Staff Eyal Zamir Revokes Yom Tov Leave For Soldiers

In a lesson learned from the October 7 massacre, which occurred on Shabbos Simchas Torah, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir canceled all Yom leave for soldiers.

For years, the IDF has granted leave to numerous commanders and soldiers on Yamim Tovim, known as הדממות (shutdown), meaning that the majority of soldiers at IDF bases and even entire units went on leave at the same time, leaving bases with a skeleton crew, or even completely empty.

Hamas was well-aware of this practice and took advantage of it on Simchas Torah 2023, when less than half of the normal number of IDF troops were stationed along the Gaza border.

The IDF’s internal investigation of its failings regarding the October 7 massacre revealed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar chose Simchas Torah as the day of the attack due to the reduced number of soldiers at bases on Shabbos and Yom Tov.

In a meeting with senior commanders on Monday, Zamir announced that there will be no more shutdowns in the IDF. “The army will be alert all year around,” Zamir said. Commanders and soldiers will still be granted leave on an individual basis in a manner that does not leave bases or borders vulnerable to attack.

MK Merav Michaeli, who serves as the chair of the Subcommittee on IDF Readiness and Ongoing Security, responded to the Chief of Staff’s decision: “I welcome Chief of Staff Zamir’s decision to immediately cancel the IDF’s ‘Admamot.’ History teaches that the major wars of the State of Israel were launched on them in a complete surprise when the IDF lowered the level of alert following a widespread release of soldiers for holiday leave.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)