TERROR: Person Shot By Palestinian Terrorist Near Ariel, Manhunt Underway [VIDEOS]

A terrorist opened fire at an Israeli civilian on Wednesday near a farm adjacent to the Western Ariel Industrial Zone, leaving one person injured.

The victim, a young man in his late teens or early 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to Beilinson Hospital in moderate and stable condition.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the wounded civilian managed to reach Ariel’s industrial park, where he was met by security forces and medics. The exact location of the shooting remains unclear.

Israeli security forces have launched a manhunt for the assailant, setting up roadblocks and deploying aerial surveillance to track the suspect. Troops continue to search the area as the investigation unfolds.