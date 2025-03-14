Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Soldier Injured In Gaza May Have Infected Many With Tuberculosis

Healthcare professionals fear that a soldier who was seriously injured in Gaza about a year ago infected many people, including other soldiers, with tuberculosis, Kan News reported on Wednesday evening.

The soldier is believed to have contracted tuberculosis before he entered Gaza over a year ago but wasn’t diagnosed until three weeks ago. Meanwhile, following his injury, he was treated in hospitals and community clinics, exposing doctors and nurses to the infection.

Medical professionals who treated him are being tested, but not all test results have been received yet. According to what is known so far, at least one doctor required treatment due to his exposure to the infection.

There are also concerns that he infected fellow soldiers in Gaza.

In response to the publication, the Health Ministry stated: “Due to medical confidentiality, we cannot comment on the details of the case. Also, the epidemiological investigation has been completed and all contacts are being examined and treated as needed.”

