U.S. And Israel Reach Out To 3 East African Countries For Trump’s Palestinian Resettlement Plan

The United States and Israel have reached out to three East African governments—Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland—to explore potential resettlement opportunities for Palestinians currently living in Gaza. The initiative is part of President Trump’s postwar vision, which seeks to provide new opportunities for Palestinians while enabling Israel to fully eliminate Hamas’s influence and threats.

President Trump’s approach to Gaza is ambitious: Rather than allowing the region to remain an ungovernable terrorist stronghold, the plan seeks to relocate Palestinians to more stable environments, while redeveloping Gaza into a modern, flourishing region under U.S. oversight. His proposal envisions turning Gaza into a high-value real estate zone, free from the terror and chaos that have plagued it for decades.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hailed the idea as a “bold vision,” recognizing that voluntary migration could allow for a fresh start for Palestinians while preventing future conflicts with Israel. His government, along with U.S. officials, has begun diplomatic outreach to identify possible partner countries that would be willing to accept Palestinians in exchange for economic and diplomatic benefits.

American and Israeli officials confirm that discussions with Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland began shortly after Trump introduced the proposal at a White House meeting with Netanyahu last month. While none of the nations have formally agreed, the outreach demonstrates the seriousness with which the U.S. and Israel are pursuing solutions for Gaza’s long-term future.

Officials from Sudan and Somalia initially rejected the idea, with Somalia’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi claiming that any resettlement plan would infringe on Palestinian rights. However, discussions remain open, and incentives such as economic aid and diplomatic recognition could shift their positions. Somaliland, a breakaway region seeking international recognition, has not confirmed any talks but remains a potential partner due to its strategic interests.

Despite criticism from left-wing and anti-Israel groups, Israeli leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that any migration is voluntary. Defense Minister Yisrael Katz has emphasized that Israel is actively working to create pathways for willing Gazans to relocate, partnering with countries that could offer them greater economic opportunity and security.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has gone further, announcing plans for a dedicated emigration department within the Defense Ministry to facilitate voluntary relocation efforts. Smotrich has long advocated for giving Palestinians a viable alternative to remaining in a war-torn region under Hamas control, and this initiative could provide them with new prospects for stability and prosperity.

Unsurprisingly, the Palestinian leadership, which has long sought to weaponize the issue for political leverage, has rejected the plan outright. Arab nations have also expressed opposition, preferring a reconstruction effort that would leave Palestinians in place—despite decades of failed governance and ongoing threats to Israel.

Human rights organizations critical of Israel have attempted to frame the resettlement discussions as a violation of international law, but these claims ignore the voluntary nature of the migration proposal and the humanitarian incentives it offers.

For Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland, the proposal presents a unique opportunity to receive financial, diplomatic, and security support from the U.S. and Israel. Sudan, which normalized relations with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords, has been struggling with internal conflict, and economic aid could be a decisive factor in its willingness to participate.

Somaliland, which has maintained a stable government for over 30 years but remains unrecognized internationally, could benefit enormously from U.S. recognition in exchange for cooperation on resettlement. The region’s strong ties with the United Arab Emirates, another Abraham Accords partner, further position it as a potential ally in this effort.

The outreach to East African nations follows the successful model of the Abraham Accords, where Trump brokered historic peace agreements between Israel and four Arab countries. His administration proved that pragmatic, interest-based diplomacy could achieve what decades of conflict and international posturing had failed to deliver.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)