MONKEY BUSINESS: Israel Police Say Smugglers Using Drones To Fly Monkeys And Lion Cubs Into The Country

In a bizarre development, Israeli law enforcement officials suspect that smugglers have been using heavy-duty drones to transport exotic animals—including monkeys and lion cubs—into Israel from Egypt and Jordan, a police spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

The revelation comes as authorities intensify a weeks-long investigation into a sophisticated animal trafficking ring, which has already led to the rescue of 10 monkeys and four lion cubs across the country.

The police probe began after a viral video surfaced showing individuals driving in the Negev with a monkey chained to a car dashboard and a lion cub casually seated in a passenger’s lap. The footage sparked widespread outrage and led authorities to track down the source of the illegally smuggled animals.

Days later, law enforcement rescued the lion cub from the Bedouin town of Bir Hadaj, along with two monkeys from nearby Tel Sheva. A second lion cub was later discovered in central Israel.

As police conducted raids in Bir Hadaj, they uncovered high-powered drones in nearly every home they searched, leading them to believe the smugglers are using aerial transport to fly exotic animals into Israel.

According to a Channel 12 report, these sophisticated drones—each worth hundreds of thousands of shekels—are capable of carrying up to 70 kilograms (154 lbs.), making them powerful enough to transport young animals.

Authorities suspect the same criminal networks smuggling drugs and contraband into Gaza have now turned to the illegal wildlife trade, exploiting Israel’s borders for high-profit trafficking operations.

The investigation has led to a series of rescues across Israel, including the recovery of a lion cub found wandering near Kafr Qasim and another discovered in central Israel.

On Sunday, police rescued two illegally held monkeys, one locked inside a Ramat Gan apartment and another found near a farm in Daburiyya.

In Ramat Gan, officers discovered a monkey crammed into a tiny cage on a living room floor, leading to the arrest of a 28-year-old suspect, who was also in possession of marijuana.

Meanwhile, a third lion cub was found abandoned in an open area near Kafr Qasim, with authorities believing the smugglers dumped the animal after it became too difficult to handle.

Rescued animals have been transferred to wildlife shelters under the care of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, where they are undergoing medical examinations and rehabilitation.

