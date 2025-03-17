Mysterious ‘Mole’ Exposed In PMO’s Office, Endangered Netanyahu’s Security

The Shin Bet is investigating a new affair related to the activity of a senior employee in the Prime Minister’s Office who allegedly endangered the security of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu by leaking information about his whereabouts to leftist protesters, Haaretz reported on Sunday.

According to the report, another person who is not an employee of the Prime Minister’s Office is also under investigation. The suspect is one of the leaders of the left-wing protests against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

A gag order has been imposed on the affair but it is known that the Shin Bet has taken unusual measures against those involved.

Kan News reported that Netanyahu’s associates were shocked by the identity of the suspect in the Prime Minister’s Office involved in the affair. According to sources in the office, the senior official is considered close to the Netanyahu couple and was even in direct contact with Sara Netanyahu.

According to one of the sources in the office, the suspect is “the last person you could think of doing something like this.”

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal commented on his Telegram channel that in the past, Shin Bet people used to say that they “work in the Prime Minister’s Office,” adding that this is “a big story.” He raised the possibility that there is a connection between the investigation and previous reports that the Prime Minister’s convoy was diverted from its regular route due to fear of blockades by leftist protesters.

“Do you understand what is happening here?” Segal wrote. “The suspicion of cooperation between a senior official in the Prime Minister’s Office and protest activists, and it is so dramatic that the Shin Bet is throwing a senior official in the Prime Minister’s Office and a protest activist into detention.”

“Let me clarify: This Shin Bet investigation, which allegedly deals with criminal ties between protest activists and senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office, is not directed against Netanyahu’s associates but rather is intended to examine possible harm to the system surrounding him.”

MK Tally Gotliv (Likud) revealed details about the affair, saying that a senior employee in the Prime Minister’s Office knowingly passed information about Netanyahu’s location to protest activists. She added that the suspect has already been detained for an extended period of time.

“This is a coup on steroids!” she stated. “Right-wing people, wake up! When a senior employee at the Prime Minister’s Office knowingly passes information about the Prime Minister’s location to protest and civil disobedience people, it is the embodiment of a dangerous coup. By the way, if you wanted a reason why I had to reveal that the husband of Shikma Bressler, the leader of the leftist revolt against Netanyahu who encouraged IDF refusal, is a member of the Shin Bet, I think everything is clear now. And it is even clearer why they are persecuting me so much.”

“A senior employee from the Prime Minister’s Office who admitted that he passed information about the Prime Minister’s location to protest activists has been detained in Shin Bet facilities for a long time. Why the gag order? Who are you protecting?” she questioned.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)