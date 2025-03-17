Purim By Hagaon Harav Meir Tzvi Bergman, Rosh Yeshivas Rashbi [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

The joyous Yom Tov of Purim was marked with profound spirituality and devotion in the sacred halls of Yeshivas Rashbi, under the leadership of the revered Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman. The day was filled with the fulfillment of Purim mitzvos, heartfelt interactions, and moments of inspiration that left an indelible mark on all who participated.

On the night and day of Purim, Rav Bergman, read the Megillah in the Beis Midrash of the yeshiva, captivating the hearts of those present with his holy presence.

Following Shacharis on Purim morning, hundreds of people lined up for over an hour to receive a personal Bracha from Rav Bergman. With boundless warmth, the Rosh Yeshiva extended his brachos to every individual who approached him, ensuring that no one left empty-handed. Afterward, Rav Bergman meticulously fulfilled the mitzvos of matanos l’evyonim and mishloach manos. He also conducted a special Tefillah for those who support Torah, uplifting the spirits of his students and followers.

The day was further elevated by a meaningful exchange with the Belzer Rebbe. A Shliach arrived from the Belzer Rebbe with mishloach manos for Rav Bergman. In a reciprocal act of honor, Rav Bergman sent back mishloach manos, accompanied by a personal “kvittel” – a gesture of deep respect and spiritual connection between these towering Torah luminaries.

